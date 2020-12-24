Why is Neighbours not on today and when will it be back?

Neighbours has gone on its annual Christmas break...

Neighbours fans might be wondering where their daily dose of Australian sunshine has gone, but sadly the soap won’t be on until the New Year.

As with Home and Away, Neighbours is taking a break over the festive season to make sure that we don’t catch up with Australian viewers.

But, don’t panic, because neighbours won’t be off air for as long as Home and Away – and the soap will be back on our screens on Monday 4th January.

Ending 2020 with a bang

Today’s episode, the last for 2020, saw a heartbroken Kyle planning a trip to Germany to see his beloved pet dog, Bossy, who doesn’t have long left to live.

Meanwhile, newcomer Jay has got himself into a fine mess by befriending the wrong crowd, and the end result of that friendship is a trashed Harolds.

Heartbreak heading for Sheila

Sheila is hoping for a romantic reunion with Clive now that she has come to terms with ghosts from her past.

But it seems it might be too little too late for Clive…

Spoilers for the new year have revealed there could be a shock in store for Sheila when she finds Clive has moved on with Jane!

There is also a love triangle drama for Bea, Levi and Nathan.

The last episode of 2020 saw Nathan step back so that Bea and Levi could finally get together. But is that still what Bea wants?

Make sure you tune in to Channel 5 on Monday 4th January when both Neighbours and Home and Away return from their Christmas breaks.

From January Neighbours will air weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm, while Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.15pm and 6pm, both on Channel 5