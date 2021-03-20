Why isn’t casualty on tonight? When will it next be on?

Casualty fans will have to wait a little longer to see the next episode of the medical drama...

There is bad news for Casualty fans because the drama won’t be shown in its usual Saturday evening slot tonight (20th March).

With the change in scheduling, fans will have to wait another week to watch their favourite show.

The BBC drama has been postponed due to the France v Wales Six Nations rugby match that is being shown tonight at 7.15pm instead.

Thankfully night’s episode is just being bumped back to next Saturday night (March 27th) instead.

But this means fans will have to wait another week to find out what happens after THAT kiss between Faith and Dylan.

Scheduling shake up

This isn’t the first schedule change that BBC One has seen this week.

Last night’s episode of EastEnders was also moved due to Comic Relief 2021.

Instead there were two episodes of EastEnders shown on Tuesday evening, meaning four episodes were still aired but on slightly different days.

Casualty recap

Next week’s Casualty promises to be worth the wait as the drama following Faith and Dylan’s passionate kiss unfolds.

Last week’s episode saw Faith confront Lev about where their marriage was heading.

Lev was adamant that he wanted to make things work between them, but Faith admitted that they were living a lie and that she felt trapped in their relationship.

At the end of the episode we saw her making a late night trip to Dylan’s boat where they shared a kiss.

But will Faith regret ending things with Lev in the cold light of day?

Or could her kiss with Dylan pave the way for a fresh start?

Casualty returns to its usual slot on BBC One next week – Saturday 27th March – at 8.20pm.