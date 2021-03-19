EastEnders scheduling has been turned upside down this week. Find out why.

EastEnders fans will have to wait a little longer for their next dose of their favourite soap after tonight’s episode is cancelled.

Instead of the usual Friday night episode airing, BBC One will be home to Comic Relief tonight as Red Nose Day 2021 gets underway.

Instead this week’s episodes of EastEnders have been shown earlier in the week, with Tuesday night seeing a double bill.

If you have missed any of this week’s four episodes, you can catch up on BBC iPlayer.

Comic Relief – all you need to know

Tonight will see Sir Lenny Henry and Davina McCall just two of the famous faces presenting a live Comic Relief from 7pm on BBC One.

As with past years, the biennial event promises to bring some much-needed laughs to the nation.

There will be a mix of comedy sketches, musical performances and moving films to help raise money for an excellent cause.

Some of the highlights include Normal People Vs Fleabag, Comic Relief does Cinderella and special episodes of Vicar of Dibley and Staged, too.

EastEnders latest

Last night’s episode of EastEnders saw Lucas Johnson leave the soap after taking the blame for Chelsea’s drug run drama.

He handed himself into the police earlier this week in a bid to protect his daughter, despite knowing it would mean him spending the foreseeable behind bars.

He is now locked up with Chelsea’s drugs boss Caleb and his gang, and last night Chelsea was shocked to see her dad had been brutally attacked in prison.

Desperate for Chelsea to get her life back on track, Lucas told her not to visit.

The pair finally made amends before actor Don Gilet bowed out of the soap once again as Lucas.

Also last night Jack and Denise started to plan their wedding, while Ash finally discovered the fate of her career.

Next week EastEnders will air Monday at 8.05pm, Tuesday and Thursday at 7.35pm and Friday at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Comic Relief is on tonight at 7pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.