Why isn’t Home and Away on? Everything you need to know about the soap’s Christmas break

Home and Away has disappeared from our screens until 2020, but when will it be back on? And what happened in the final episode of the year?

It’s a sad day for Home and Away fans as a new week starts but without the sunny beaches of Home and Away to brighten up our week. But fear not, there is a Christmas treat for Home and Away fans just around the corner…

So Home and Away has gone on its annual winter break, leaving fans a whole six weeks to wait until it returns to our screens on Monday 6th January 2010.

But the good news for fans is that when the soap does return run the new year, there will be plenty of drama to keep us on the edge of our seats as the season finale that Australian fans will have already watched airs in the UK.

Every year the soap takes a break to make sure UK viewers don’t catch up with what is being shown over in Australia.

But while we saw the last of Home and Away on Friday (22nd November) which was packed with drama as always, it always seems that the soap’s big end of season episodes are misplaced for viewers in the UK when we watch the season finale at the start of next year, instead of just before Christmas like Australia.

What happened in the last episode of Home and Away in 2019?

Friday’s episode was action packed full of drama, with Robbo finally bringing down the dangerous gang who killed his wife and children many moons ago, while Tori Morgan went into labour at the safe house with Jasmine Delaney by her side.

But will Robbo make it to Tori’s side before his baby arrives?

Meanwhile, Ryder Jackson found himself in a whole world of trouble after trying to stop Maggie Astoni from drinking a drugged bottle of water as the teenagers of Summer Bay prepared to take their history exam.

Will Ryder drop friend Blake in it by telling her everything, or is he about to take the blame for something he didn’t do?

What happens when Home and Away returns in 2020?

Home and Away will return with a bang as always, and as we have got the season finale to still look forward to, next year’s episodes promise to be some of the best Home and Away fans have ever seen.

A trailer for the season finale in Australia has hinted at a shock death when the hospital gets taken over by gunmen in a gripping siege, leaving numerous Summer Bay residents’ lives in danger as a gunshot rings out. But which Home and Away favourite has been shot?

There’s trouble in Ziggy and Dean’s relationship as drama tears them apart, while someone is caught up in a terrifying car accident.

Tori is also set to suffer a stoke shortly after giving birth to her baby daughter, Grace. Things hot up between Dr Alex and Willow, while Leah Patterson Baker also mysteriously goes missing. But where has she vanished to?

Is Home and Away on at all over Christmas?

Home and Away might be on a six week break from UK screens, but there is a special Christmas treat waiting for fans over on Channel 5 on demand site My5.

Jason Smith, who played Robbie Hunter in the soap until 2006, returns to Summer Bay in a series of special behind-the-scenes episodes from all your favourite Home and Away characters called Home and Away: Christmas in Summer Bay.

In episode one, that is available on My5 now, some familiar faces look back on some the the cliffhangers they have been part of over the years.

There will be six episodes of Christmas in Summer Bay, with a new one released each week over the Christmas break, meaning no one has to go without their Summer Bay fix for too long.

The final episode of the series will be released on My5 on Tuesday 31st December and will offer UK viewers an exclusive sneak peek of what’s to come in the New Year.

Home and Away is back on Monday 6th January 2020 at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5