Neighbours is now running a reduced schedule...

Neighbours fans will find they have got to wait a little longer for their next fix of Australian soap drama after the show has been put on a reduced schedule following the coronavirus outbreak.

As with all of our favourite soaps, there has been a shake up in when they are being shown on TV as filming is thrown into chaos following government advice to stay at home.

With the future so uncertain, Neighbours bosses made the decision to reduce the number of episodes aired each week to make sure we can continue to enjoy the show on screen for as long as possible.

Neighbours is now being shown Mondays and Fridays, instead of the usual five days a week it is usually on.

In an official statement from Channel 5 a spokesperson announced: “As a result of Covid-19, we have taken the decision to reduce the number of episodes for Neighbours and Home and Away from five to two per week for both soaps.”

All other soaps have made amendments to their scheduling for the same reason.

So with another few days to wait for our next Ramsay Street fix, what can we expect to happen in Friday’s episode?

After yesterday’s trip to Erinsborough saw Elly Conway arrested for Finn Kelly’s murder, there is plenty of drama still to unfold from that… not to mention the fact Elly has also confessed to Bea that she had feelings for Finn.

Friday’s Neighbours sees Bea struggling to get her head around her sister’s betrayal… but just to add salt in the would she also finds out Susan knew about Finn and Elly’s secret feelings all along.

Feeling totally betrayed by her whole family, Bea is set to hit rock bottom.

Will the Kennedy family manage to get things back on track? Or is Finn still tormenting them from beyond the grave?

Neighbours will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays and Fridays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.