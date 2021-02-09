Will's character is about to make Leanne Battersby and Simon Barlow's lives a living hell...

Will Mellor has joined the cast of Coronation Street to play the first ‘baddie’ role of his career.

The Manchester-born actor, who started his career on Children’s Ward and Hollyoaks, has also appeared in shows like Line of Duty, Broadchurch, Waterloo Road, White Van Man and Death in Paradise to name but a few.

Will is set to arrive in Weatherfield as dangerous drug lord Harvey, who will be at the centre of Simon Barlow’s latest turbulent storyline.

Viewers have watched poor Simon, played by Alex Bain, get himself mixed up with selling drugs for ‘friend’ Jacob as he struggles to support his grieving mum, Leanne Battersby.

But soon Leanne will discover what trouble Simon is in, leading to her also being forced into a dangerous world of drugs and despair.

Leanne, who is still grieving for her son Oliver after losing him to Mitochondrial Disease last year, will see her maternal instincts kicking in as she battles to save Simon from the grips of the drugs gang.

Danger and despair

But it isn’t just Jacob who Leanne and Simon will have to answer to.

Harvey, played by Will, is Jacob’s ‘boss’ and piles on the pressure to make Simon pay off his ‘debts’.

But it soon becomes clear that Harvey has no intention of letting Simon out of his dangerous grasp.

Speaking of his new role on Coronation Street, Will said: “I’m honoured to be asked to come into Coronation Street, it’s such an iconic show and has been a huge part of my family life.

“When I started acting 32 years ago it was my mum’s dream for me to be in Corrie so I’m happy to finally be able to make it come true.

“It’s a Manchester institution and as a Manchester actor this is definitely a box ticked.”

A role with a difference

Will has also admitted this is a very different role to anything he has played before, mainly because Harvey is a villain through-and-through.

“Harvey is the first out and out baddie I’ve ever played.

“It’s a very different type of role for me so I’m looking forward to getting my teeth into the character and making some waves.”

Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod added: “I am so excited to welcome Will into our world.

“He is a fantastic actor who has thrown himself heart and soul into making his character as terrifyingly real as possible.

“He will have a massive impact on our characters’ lives, from the moment he swaggers menacingly onto the screen.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.