Will Mellor confirms he won’t return for Hollyoaks 25th anniversary

Sad news for Hollyoaks fans!

Hollyoaks star Will Mellor has revealed he won’t be taking part in the soap’s 25th anniversary.

The C4 soap is airing classic episodes to celebrate the special anniversary, called Hollyoaks@25.

And they’re preparing something for the big day too, which details of what will happen under wraps.

But what we do know is that, sadly, Will Mellor won’t be appearing in it.

Appearing on Lorraine, Will confirmed that his character James ‘Jambo’ Bolton isn’t returning to the village.

He said, “Hollyoaks I’ve got a lot to thank for where I am now. Sadly I won’t be returning but I’ve got a lot to thank that show for, so happy anniversary for when it comes round.”

Will first appeared in the C4 soap back in 1995, as part of the original cast. He was an instant hit among fans, due to his “happy go lucky” nature.

He was good friends with Tony Hutchinson, who’s still a regular member of Hollyoaks to this day.

But those hoping for a fun reunion between Tony and Jambo will be disappointed, as there’s no plans for him to come back.

As well as Hollyoaks, Will is known for his work on Line of Duty, Celebrity Juice, and Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

Hollyoaks@25 will be airing throughout August, and fans will have plenty of classic moments to enjoy.

These include Nancy confronting Justin over shock affair, Becca Dean discovering she’s pregnant, and Jake demanding the truth from Becca. So there’s lots going on!

And fans everywhere are excited for the anniversary episode, but will we see the return of some familiar faces? Only time will tell!

New episodes of Hollyoaks will begin airing in September, following the soap’s break after filming stopped.