It's been dubbed the 'most adventurous global race ever'...

World’s Toughest Race is the latest nail-biting challenge hosted by Bear Grylls.

It will be available to stream via Amazon Prime Video very soon, alongside new travel-themed comedy special The Pale Tourist.

Here’s everything you need to know…

What is World’s Toughest Race about?

Bear Grylls hosts this challenging race, which sees 66 teams descend on Fiji to take part in it.

The race takes place over 11 days, and it’s non-stop, 24 hours of challenges. So there’s no rest for these competitors!

Teams will compete across hundreds of miles of Fijian terrain including mountains, jungles, rivers, and even the ocean.

Entrants are from all walks of life, with the show welcoming an all-girl team from India and an American family who are racing with their father, who has Alzheimer’s.

But only one team can win, so each team is battling against each other to become champions.

How many episodes is there?

This tough challenge is split into 10 different episodes, which will focus on new days and new challenges.

So if you’re looking for a new reality adventure series to binge watch, this could be the perfect option.

Over the course of the episodes, we’ll see physical challenges such as hiking, mountain biking, paddle boarding, climbing, and whitewater rafting.

All of this will be set against the beautiful, but perilous, Fijian backdrop.

Who created World’s Toughest Race?

Mark Burnett has executive produced the series, which was a reboot of his previous Eco-Challenge programme.

Speaking to Deadline, he revealed, “I owe so much to Eco-Challenge. I came to the competition after I spent a few years competing professionally in expedition competitions.

“I went on to produce Eco-Challenge for a decade. It started my entire TV career and afforded me my first Emmy. I’ve been asked one question over and over. When is it coming back? Now it is.

“With Bear Grylls at the helm and the Amazon Prime Video team delivering it to a worldwide audience, we will make an amazing team, and the audience will see that this little race eats Ironmen for breakfast.”

When can we watch the new series?

World’s Toughest Race will land on Amazon Prime Video from 14th August.