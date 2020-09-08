The new Worzel Gummidge will feature Harry Potter's Shirley Henderson as Saucy Nancy

Worzel Gummidge, starring Mackenzie Crook, is to return to BBC1 later this year for a new adventure – and it could be on at Christmas.

The loveable scarecrow came back to our screens last year to widespread critical acclaim and was a Christmas TV highlight.

Now, star and writer Mackenzie Crook is coming back as Worzel in a new one hour film – Saucy Nancy – and it seems likely it will be part of the Beeb’s festive line-up.

It will see Worzel, Susan and John visit a scrapyard. While there Worzel hears a foul-mouthed old friend – the carved ship’s figurehead, Saucy Nancy! Poor Nancy has laid unsold for years and is desperate to get back to the sea. Can Worzel and the kids help her? Worzel isn’t sure, but Nancy is convinced.

The gang then go on a great adventure as they navigate their way to the coast on foot, by bus, wheelbarrow, motorbike and sidecar. But not everything goes to plan…

Harry Potter star joins Worzel Gummidge…

Harry Potter star Shirley Henderson, who was Moaning Myrtle in the hit films, will play Saucy Nancy. India Brown will play Susan and Thierry Wickens as John. Meanwhile, acting legend Vanessa Redgrave will play Peg.

Mackenzie Crook says: “I’m excited and grateful to be making a new episode of Worzel Gummidge after a difficult year for everyone. We’re heading out of Scatterbrook for this story, on a day trip to the seaside, some fresh air and some wide open space.”

Shane Allen, Controller Comedy Commissioning for the BBC added: “What is it with Mackenzie and shows set in a field? Following on from last year’s bucolic eco-fables we find Worzel in mischievous form dispensing his sun-baked wit and wisdom in another heart-warming tale. This cements BBC1’s unique reputation as the home of UK family comedy drama.”

The books were adapted before for the ITV children’s series, which ran from 1979 to 1981. Jon Pertwee, best known for his role as the Third Doctor in Doctor Who, starred as Worzel alongside Sherlock actress Una Stubbs as Aunt Sally.

Worzel Gummidge will return later this year and could be on during Christmas, although the release date is still to be confirmed by the BBC (see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy).