The Worzel Gummidge Christmas special 2021 is set to be one of the highlights of BBC1’s Christmas TV schedule.

The loveable scarecrow returned to our screens in 2019 to widespread critical acclaim and star Mackenzie Crook will be back for a new adventure this festive season.

Worzel Gummidge Christmas special 2021 release date

The Worzel Gummidge Christmas special 2021 is likely to be on Christmas Eve, as it was last year. However, it’s too early to say exactly when it will be back. However, the British Comedy Guide has reported that it will begin filming in June. The 10-week long shoot will take place in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

How many new stories will there be?

This is also still to be confirmed. Two episodes, The Scarecrow of Scatterbrook, and The Green Man, went out in 2019. While one episode, Saucy Nancy, went out in 2020. We’re hoping for more than one episode in 2021!

Worzel Gummidge Christmas special 2021 cast

Worzel (Mackenzie Crook), John (Thierry Wickens) and Susan (India Brown) are all expected to return. We also hope for some more top name guest stars following in the footsteps of Michael Palin and Vanessa Redgrave, who’ve already been in the series.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, watch this space!

History of Worzel Gummidge

Worzel started life in 1936 as a series of books by Barbara Euphan Todd. The books were also adapted for a hugely popular ITV children’s series, which ran from 1979 to 1981. Jon Pertwee, best known for his role as the Third Doctor in Doctor Who, starred as Worzel alongside Sherlock actress Una Stubbs as Aunt Sally. Then Mackenzie Crook turned them into a new series for the BBC in 2019.

Speaking to us previously, Mackenzie said: “I’ve turned it into a climate-change fable, and it’s all about looking after the natural world. It seemed like a good opportunity to push forward those issues in a funny rather than a preachy way. I hope it’s magical, and will also make kids sit up and realise they’ve got to act now.”