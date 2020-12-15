Guests include Jo Brand

The Would I Lie To You at Christmas special promises to be one of this year’s Christmas TV highlights.

After nearly a year off our screens, the much-loved panel show is kicking off its fourteenth season with this festive edition, bringing some much-need Christmas cheer!

It is just one of the BBC’s many Christmas comedy specials. Other shows in the Beeb’s festive line-up are not one but two seasonal episodes of Mrs Brown’s Boys, a Ghosts Christmas special and the return of Lee Mack’s sitcom Not Going Out.

Would I Lie to You? at Christmas 2020 release date

The BBC has confirmed that the Christmas special will be broadcast on Christmas Eve on BBC1 at 7:45pm.

Who’s in the Would I Lie to You? at Christmas?

Rob Brydon is back once more on hosting duties, and Lee Mack and David Mitchell both return as team captains. Joining them are comedians and returning guests Joe Lycett and Jo Brand, Dancing on Ice 2020 winner and ex-Eastenders star Joe Swash and actress Ruth Madeley. Years and Years actress Ruth has revealed that she took her sister along to the recording.

What kind of questions will they answer?

Fans love Would I Lie to You? for its fabulous fibs and tremendous truths, and the Would I Lie to You? Christmas special promises to deliver more of the same!

The questions posed include: did David Mitchell once hold up a train just to get his daughter’s lost cuddly toy back? Did Joe swash once programme his satnav incorrectly, leading his mum’s trip to Lakeside in Essex to the Lake District instead? And, did Joe Lycett once fall out with his family over the number of doof-doofs in the Eastenders theme song?

Would I Lie to You? at Christmas will be shown on BBC1 on Christmas Eve at 7.45pm (see our TV guide for even more shows to enjoy).