Your Garden Made Perfect — start date, host and all you need to know

Angela Scanlon is helping couples create the garden of their dreams in a brand-new series…

Following on from BBC2’s hugely successful Your Home Made Perfect, host Angela Scanlon is back, this time to revamp outdoors spaces into dream gardens in Your Garden Made Perfect.

Each week, two award-winning garden designers compete to re-imagine one family’s outside space, using state-of-the-art virtual reality technology to enable the couple to see their revamped garden brought to life.

Both designers will present the couple with radically different ideas – but which one will they choose?

Your Garden Made Perfect start date: When will it be on BBC2?

Your Garden Made Perfect starts on Thursday February 4th at 8pm on BBC2.

Your Garden Made Perfect: Why now?

“With the lockdown situation, there’s been a real shift in people’s minds around how much they value their outdoor space,” reveals host Angela Scanlon. “Often people will have gardens that are unused and, what we want to do, is turn that space into an extra room in the house. So, like Your Home Made Perfect, there’s lots of zoning of areas and working out what people want, how they want to live, and then applying those principles to their garden.”

Your Garden Made Perfect: Who are the on-screen talent?

Alongside host Angela, the show boasts the talents of four award-winning garden designers, who help bring these beloved outdoor spaces to life. They are: Manoj Malde, Tom Massey, Pip Propert and Helen Elks-Smith and each week just two of the team will compete to create one couple’s dream garden.

“Manoj is big on colour while Tom likes everything to look quite low-maintenance,” reveals Angela. “Pip is more artsy, while Helen – who we call our professor – is more about geometry and focusing on proportions. Both designers will give the couple radically different ideas to choose from.”

Your Garden Made Perfect: What’s in store this week?

In the first instalment, we meet Demi and Laura, who want to overhaul their lacklustre ‘L-shaped’ garden. Award-winning garden designers Helen Elks-Smith and Manoj Malde compete to each turn their virtual idea into a reality. But with a ‘death drop’ patio and a beloved monkey puzzle tree to contend with, will either of them be able create an outdoor haven for all the family?

Does Your Garden Made Perfect, look at outdoor spaces to suit every budget?

Yes! Expert Joel Bird focuses on smaller spaces and how to maximise them.

“On Your Home Made Perfect we’ve always shown how configuring a space properly to suit your needs is often more important than adding an extension,” explains Angela, “and this segment will inspire people to know that, no matter what size your outdoor space is, there’s still a lot you can do with it. Contrary to popular belief, bigger isn’t always better!”

Your Garden Made Perfect: What else do we know?

Host Angela watches on as the two garden designers take it in turns to try and win over the couple with what they believe is a winning idea. And she always tries to remain impartial…

“During the show, I’ll sit with one designer while the other designer is pitching to the homeowners using a virtual reality headset to show them the true potential of their garden,” explains Angela.

“I know these designers have poured their heart and soul into creating something that will really help the couple enjoy this outside space. So I try and act as a cheerleader for each of them – and if I do have a preference I hope I manage to hide it!”