Zoe Henry – things you didn’t know about the Emmerdale actress

From reading cookery books in bed to growing vegetables with husband Jeff, there's more to Zoe than being in Emmerdale...

Zoe Henry has become a household name thanks to her portrayal of village vet Rhona Goskirk in Emmerdale. She first appeared in the soap back in 2001, but it was in 2010 that she became a regular part of the cast.

Zoe’s character has been at the centre of some of Emmerdale’s most explosive storylines in the last decade, most recently seeing Rhona’s evil ex Pierce Harris returning to the village to turn her life upside down once again.

But how much do you know about Zoe herself?

Most fans of the actress will know that:

She’s married to Emmerdale co-star Jeff Hordley

She has been in Emmerdale for more than a decade

She’s a proud ambassador of charity Martin’s House

But what else do we know about Zoe? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

Zoe Henry: little known facts about the Emmerdale actress…

1. Zoe Henry started her career in Cold Feet

Zoe started her acting career with a small role in ITV drama hit Cold Feet, and then went on to appear in ITV comedy Grafters. She has also had roles in Dalziel and Pascoe, The Bill, Touch of Frost, Casualty and Doctors.

2. Emmerdale isn’t the only soap she has been in



Before securing her long-term role in Emmerdale, Zoe played the role of village vet Rhona for a month in 2001 and then returned for 8 months in 2002. It wasn’t until 2010 that Zoe returned to the soap and has been playing Rhona ever since.

However, amongst her Emmerdale appearances, Zoe also had roles in Coronation Street and EastEnders. In 2007 she played Casey Carswell in Coronation Street, the child-abducting friend of Claire Peacock, and she also played the role of Log Thwaite for six episodes in 1998.

The actress also appeared in EastEnders in 2009 as a police officer called Detective Constable Deanne Cunningham who investigated when Trina Johnsons’ body was found.

3. She’s got green fingers

Zoe is married to Emmerdale co-star Jeff Hordley and they love nothing more than spending their spare time getting their hands dirty at their allotment near their home in Yorkshire. The pair grow everything from broad beans to strawberries and Zoe documents their progress throughout the year on her social media pages.

She recently told The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine: “We have an allotment and it’s to therapeutic to have your hands in the earth. We’re mindful of what we eat, but watching our diet isn’t about being on TV, its more about general wellbeing as Jeff has Crohn’s disease.”

4. She reads cookery books before bed

While other people might like to relax before bed with a good novel or a box set on TV, Zoe has admitted to Fabulous Magazine that she likes nothing more than snuggling into bed with a cookery book… “I’m usually in bed by 9pm with a good cookery book, there’s nothing like a bit of food porn before bed!”

5. She’ll never consider having plastic surgery

Zoe has admitted that she would never consider having plastic surgery because she wants to set a good example to her children. She told Mirror.co.uk: “Getting older is not great. I don’t love the ageing process but, that said, I am not prepared to do anything about it in terms of cosmetic surgery, because I’m terrified. I have a daughter and a responsibility to her not to starve myself or inject thing into my face. I want to be a good role model for her and my son.”

6. She’s got a great health tip

Zoe once tried doing dry January and she found the weeks soon became months and now she rarely drinks. She told Mirror.co.uk: “The benefits just keep coming. I usually do a few dry months a year… January, February and March, but then last year I thought I would go through until summer. I got to June and left amazing, I haven’t said that I’m never going to drink again, but my energy levels are better and I’m a better parent.”

7. She’s an early riser

Zoe has admitted that she likes to get up early for a work out. The actress told The Sun: “I love my bed, but I’m up at 5.45am for a workout before the rest of the house wakes up. I’ll put on my gym gear, jumping around the living room for half an hour, and I feel great afterwards. I’ll then have a nice cup of tea by myself before the children and Jeff get up. I also like to be organised so I am to have the beds made, the lunchboxes filled and dishwasher emptied before I set off for work.”

Zoe Henry’s Fact File



Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the actress….

How old is she?

Zoe Henry’s age is 46. She was born on 3rd September 1973.

Is she in a relationship?

Zoe Henry is married to Emmerdale co-star Jeff Hordley and the pair tied the knot in 2003.

Does she have kids?

Zoe Henry has two children with Jeff… a daughter called Violet and a son called Stan.

Where was she born?

Zoe Henry was born in Essex.

How tall is she?

Zoe Henry is 1.57 metres tall.

Twitter: @ZoeHenry03

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

