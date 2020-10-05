Zog and the Flying Doctors is this year's festive family treat...

Zog and the Flying Doctors is set to win the hearts of the nation this Christmas as BBC1’s festive animation.

Watching a heart-warming animation of a much-loved story from children’s author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler has become a Christmas TV tradition.

Over recent years young book fans have seen The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo’s Child, Room on the Broom, Stick Man, The Highway Rat, revolting Rhymes and The Snail and the Whale all brought to life.

This year’s offering, Zog and the Flying Doctors is a sequel to Zog, which was first aired on BBC1 in 2018.

Here’s everything you need to know about 2020 Christmas animation Zog and the Flying Doctors on BBC1…

Zog and the Flying Doctors – when is it on?

It is thought that Zog and the Flying Doctors will be shown on BBC1 on Christmas Day, as with other Julia Donaldson animations in recent years.

We will update you as soon as the BBC have confirmed its Christmas schedules.

What’s the plot?

Zog, Pearl and Gadabout are now a flying doctor trio, caring for creatures including a mermaid, a unicorn and a sneezy lion.

However, when bad weather forces them to land at the palace, Pearl is locked up by her uncle, the King. Zog and Gadabout try in vain to set her free.

Pearl gets a chance to escape, but instead decides to stay and care for the ill King, in the process gaining his respect, regaining his love and with it her freedom.

Who’s in the cast?

As always there is an all star cast for this year’s BBC festive animation.

Sir Lenny Henry will lead the cast as the narrator, while Rob Brydon, best known for his role in Gavin and Stacey, plays the role of the King.

The role of Princess Pearl will be voiced by Laurence Olivier award winner, Patsy Ferran.

Mamma Mia’s Hugh Skinner will play the loveable dragon, Zog, while Daniel Ings from The Crown plays Sir Gadabout.

The Quiz star, Mark Bonnar, has joined the cast as the Unicorn, while Lucian Msamati will play Lion, and Alexandra Roach will provide the voice of Mermaid.

Sir Lenny Henry, who also narrated the BBC1 adaptation of Zog, said: “These Donaldson and Scheffler productions are so magical, it’s a joy to be able to lend my voice to such fun and beautiful animations at Christmas.

“Zog’s continued story is one of teamwork and empowerment, things we all need more of these days.”

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but we will update you as soon as one is released.

How many parts is it?

Zog and the Flying Doctors will be shown as one half-hour animation.

What else do we know?

Zog and the Flying Doctors is written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler.

Together Julia and Axel are the UK’s number one picture book creators. Zog and the Flying Doctors was first published by Scholastic in 2016 and is the eighth adaptation by Magic Light Pictures of a Donaldson/Scheffler title for BBC1.

The animation is produced by Michael Rose and Martin Pope of Magic Light and directed by Sean Mullen.

Zog and the Flying Doctors will be shown on BBC1 this Christmas (see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy).