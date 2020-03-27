Matt Lucas has been in talks with Netflix for Little Britain reboot

The iconic BBC comedy series might be making a comeback...
Little Britain star Matt Lucas says he and co-star David Walliams would love to “bring it back in some way.”
Matt’s been busy recently, with the news he is replacing Sandi Toksvig on Bake Off .
But he’s still keen to revive the sketch comedy that he’s most well known for.
The series disappeared from our screens 15 years ago, but that could change if a recent conversation is anything to go by.
Appearing on BBC Radio 2, Matt revealed that he’s met with Netflix bosses to discuss a potential reboot.
Speaking to Zoe Ball, he said, “It might happen. We had a conversation with them a while ago and so the seed was planted in our head.
“We’d love to bring it back in some way and at some point. We’re both quite busy boys, but we’re speaking often and one idea was to maybe do a stage show of it again.
“It will come back in some form, we’re just still figuring out what that will be.”
Fellow series creator David Walliams also recently talked about its potential.
He told The Sun: “I would say there will definitely be some more Little Britain coming.
“I can’t say when exactly but at the right time and place. It was fun coming back for radio because that’s where we started.”
He also revealed that he and Matt had received “a lot of offers”, and were considering whether they wanted to revisit something or try something new.
Little Britain started out as a radio show on BBC Radio 4, moving to television in 2003.
It saw a successful seven seasons before coming to an end, and had many British names attached to it.
Anthony Stewart Head, Ruth Jones and Sally Rogers were among those attached to the series.
Doctor Who legend Tom Baker narrated the comedy series for its entire run.