Matt Lucas has been in talks with Netflix for Little Britain reboot

The iconic BBC comedy series might be making a comeback...

Little Britain star Matt Lucas says he and co-star David Walliams would love to “bring it back in some way.”

Matt’s been busy recently, with the news he is replacing Sandi Toksvig on Bake Off .

But he’s still keen to revive the sketch comedy that he’s most well known for.

The series disappeared from our screens 15 years ago, but that could change if a recent conversation is anything to go by.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2, Matt revealed that he’s met with Netflix bosses to discuss a potential reboot.

Speaking to Zoe Ball, he said, “It might happen. We had a conversation with them a while ago and so the seed was planted in our head.