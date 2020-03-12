This new series is a must for any fantasy fans...

The Letter for the King is a new six part fantasy series on streaming platform Netflix. Here’s what you should expect from the new adaptation…

What’s the plot of The Letter for the King?

It’s a coming of age fantasy story that follows 16-year-old aspiring knight Tiuri (Amir Wilson). He finds himself on a perilous mission to deliver a secret letter to the King who lives across the Great Mountains.

If that wasn’t dangerous enough, Tiuri is doing all of this to save the kingdom of Dagonaut from a ruthless prince (Gijs Blom) threatening to plunge it into darkness.

Set against a backdrop of castles, warring armies and plenty of knights, the land of Dagonaut should appeal to many fantasy fans.

It’s based on the bestselling novel by Dutch writer Tonke Dragt, who is known for her children’s literature.

Who stars in The Letter for the King?

His Dark Materials actor Amir Wilson stars in the lead role as Tiuri. He told TV and Satellite Week that, “Tiuri is a failed knight, so he’s a bit of an outcast.

“He wants to make his family proud but he doesn’t really fit in, so when he stumbles across a dying knight who begs him to take a letter to the king, he accepts.”

Tiuri is joined by Lavania, played by Ruby Serkis. She’s the daughter of Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis, who also stars in this series as the scheming Mayor of Mistrinaut.

Gijs Blom stars as antagonist Prince Viridian, who’s determined to take over the kingdom.

Who wrote the screen adaptation?

The series has a range of writers attached to it. These include Riveria’s Stacey Gregg, Fresh Meat’s Rose Heiney and How to Train Your Dragon’s Will Davies.

It will also see three different directors bringing their own vision to the project: Alex Holmes, Charles Martin and Felix Thompson.

Is there a trailer?

Yes. Netflix uploaded an official trailer to their YouTube account which you can watch below.

When can we watch The Letter for the King?

The six-part series will be available on Netflix from Friday 20th March. Each episode will run for 50 minutes.

So far there’s only one season on the cards, but if it’s a success there’s a chance fantasy fans could have another instalment.