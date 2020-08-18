Disney Plus documentaries – 11 of the best to watch right NOW!

From cute puppies and elephants to the man who wrote the lyrics to Under the Sea in The Little Mermaid, Disney Plus documentaries are great watches...

Disney Plus UK isn’t just about films – it’s also packed full of amazing Disney Plus documentaries.

Yep, there’s fantastic wildlife documentaries like Elephant, narrated by a certain Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to children’s series, Weird But True, which is packed with wacky facts. To sign up to Disney Plus got to the official website and we also have an update on all the best Disney Plus new shows.

Here’s the best Disney Plus documentaries to enjoy right now…

One Day At Disney

This Is Us star, Sterling K Brown is the narrator of this feature-length documentary, which goes behind-the-scenes of The Walt Disney Company to meet some of the unsung heroes who have brought some of Disney’s biggest projects to life.

Those featured include animators, artists, actors and Disneyland employees.

There is also a companion TV series of 52 short episodes, each featuring a different Disney employee discussing their job.

Howard

Songwriter, Howard Ashman wrote the lyrics for such classic Disney songs as Beauty And The Beast, Under The Sea (from The Little Mermaid) and Arabian Nights (from Aladdin).

Sadly he died at the age of 40 of complications from AIDS.

This documentary, which originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, is the story of his life. It features interviews with the folks who knew Howard best including composer Alan Menken, film producer Jeffrey Katzenberg and Jodie Marie Benson, who was both the speaking and singing voice of Princess Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

Pick Of The Litter

This doco series is based on a film of the same name released in 2018. Like the film, the six-part telly version follows several puppies from Guide Dogs For The Blind as they are trained to become guide dogs.

Get to know Paco, Pacino, Raffi, Amara, Tulane and Tartan. Will they ace their training, pass their final exams and be successfully paired with a human companion?

Rogue Trip

UK viewers may not instantly recognise US TV news journalist, Bob Woodruff who appears in this National Geographic travel documentary series with his son, Mack.

Bob’s career was temporarily put on hold when he was seriously injured in an explosion while reporting from Iraq in 2006.

But intrepid Bob is now back on the trail of adventure in this six-part series, as he and Mack visit various former no-go zones for travellers including Papua New Guinea, Ethiopia, Pakistan, Lebanon and Ukraine.

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings

Some folks love the world of Disney so much, they choose to get married at such destinations as Disneyland or aboard a Disney Cruise Line.

This TV series follows couples as they pop the question, get hitched or even renew their wedding vows at various Disney parks and resorts.

And if you’ve got your own dreams of a Disney-style wedding, there’s a look behind-the-scenes at how that can be arranged.

Weird But True

This wacky fact finding series is back for a third season, with new episodes being released on the streaming service each week.

For Season 3, presenter Charlie Engelman is joined by new co-host, Carly Ciarrochi.

Together, the duo investigate some, er, weird but true facts about everything from dinosaurs and germs to The Solar System, scuba diving and rockets.

All episodes previously shown on National Geographic are also available.

Elephant

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex narrates this nature documentary about elephants out in the Kalahari Desert in Southern Africa.

The film follows a herd as they leave the dry desert and start the long journey in search of greener pastures and water.

Dolphin Reef

Natalie “Star Wars” Portman narrates this Disney nature doc about the adventures of a playful young dolphin called Echo.

Along the way there are encounters with killer whales, other rival dolphins and Echo learns some important lessons about how to survive in the ocean.

The Imagineering Story

This six-part documentary series, narrated by 9-1-1 star Angela Bassett, takes a look at the history and creation of Disney theme parks and attractions around the world.

The Marvel Hero Project

You don’t have to be a comicbook superhero to make a difference in this life. This Disney documentary series features regular kids who are dedicating their lives to making positive changes in the world and helping other folks in need.

The real-life superheroes include Jordan Reeves, who has created a prosthetic arm that can shoot glitter. Plus, Adonis Watt who lost his eyesight when he was five years old but hasn’t let that stop him from becoming a football player.

Marvel’s 616 (starts 25 September 2020)

OK, this isn’t available yet, but we couldn’t resist putting it in our round-up. This forthcoming documentary series will take viewers behind-the-scenes of the Marvel Universe, the creators of hit comicbook characters including The Avengers, Iron Man, Spider-Man and Captain America.

Each episode will focus on a different part of the Marvel world, from Marvel Comics and blockbuster superhero movies like Captain Marvel to video games and a look at the artists who have brought these classic characters to life since the 1960s.

Plus, have you ever heard of supernatural monster hunter, Doctor Druid? Or Typeface (aka Gordon Thomas)?

Find out why certain Marvel characters have never quite hit the bigtime!

