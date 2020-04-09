Roku Channel launches with free access to thousands of titles

Roku, Sky and NOW TV users will get free access to thousands of films, TV episodes and documentaries with the launch of the Roku Channel.

Starting this week (April 7th), customers with access to a Roku streaming device, NOW TV player or Sky Q will be able to watch the Roku Channel, a streaming channel that features over 10,000 titles and all for free.

There is of course a catch, as the channel is ad-supported. Users will be able to take advantage of a number of features include personalised recommendations and in-channel search function on Roku and NOW TV devices.

There’s a dedicated Kids & Family section with titles at launch including Bob the Builder, Teletubbies, Oddbods, Bernard, Ryan’s World Specials, Fireman Sam and Baby Einstein Classics.

BUY NOW: ROKU Express 2019 HD Streaming Media Player, £19.99, Currys PC World

The Roku Channel has been up and running and the US with a variety of partners, and in the UK Roku has teamed up with over 40 content partners including All3Media International, EndemolShine Group and FilmRise, plus Hollywood studios such as Lionsgate and Sony Pictures Televisions, with more expected to come in due course.

Content that you can currently find on the service includes titles such as Homes Under the Hammer, The Commander, Ultimate Force, Fifth Gear, Skins and Britain’s Best Bakery, alongside Hollywood hits such as Get Carter (the better version), The Wicker Man (the better version) and Les Miserables.

Rob Holmes, Vice President of Programming at Roku said: “With The Roku Channel we are making it easy for consumers to find great free entertainment and provide additional value to Roku users, NOW TV device holders and Sky Q customers. Ad-supported viewing is one of the fastest growing categories on our platform and we are excited to meet the consumer demand for free TV.”

So, if you’re looking for a way to pass the time and have either a Roku or NOW TV player, or a Sky Q box, the Roku Channel is available now, for free.

First published on our sister site Trusted Reviews.