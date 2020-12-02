TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 2nd December

Paul O'Grady's Great British Escape is just one of the gems on today...

Paul O’Grady reaches dizzy heights in this week’s Great British Escape, Sarah Beeny’s plans grind to a halt in New Life in the Country, and more drama in the penultimate Harlots. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country, 8pm, C4

After finally securing planning permission, Sarah and husband Graham start building their dream house. The diggers roll in but are soon stuck in mud, causing Graham to have a mild panic about the £100 an hour it’s costing him. It’s a good job Sarah has done this before and has a plan. Sons Raffy and Laurie also have a plan – for a petting zoo. ‘I think we should have a couple of tigers, a bat and a polar bear,’ they say somewhat optimistically.

★★★ JL

Paul O’Grady’s Great British Escape, 8pm, ITV

Paul O’Grady continues his adventures around his adopted home county of Kent, this week helping with roof renovations on top of Canterbury Cathedral. He calms his nerves at the Duck Inn in the village of Pett Bottom, a favourite watering hole of James Bond author Ian Fleming. Here he meets Bond expert Graham Rye, who reveals how the county features in 007 movies such as Moonraker. After a ride on the historic Kent and East Sussex train line, Paul finishes at the Big Cat Sanctuary, where he bonds with a cheetah and a rare Amur leopard.

★★★★ JL

Harlots, 9pm, BBC2

The Georgian drama races towards a thrilling series finale in this penultimate episode, as the Marquess of Blayne (Julian Rhind-Tutt) reaches a new level of evil. Not only does he demand that Lydia procures him another young virgin to satisfy his lust for murder, but he also orders her to silence Lucy for good! Lady Isabella, meanwhile, seeks revenge on her brother for Sophia’s disappearance, and Hal discovers that Emily and Nancy were both at the docks on the night Isaac was murdered…

★★★★ HD

Best box set to watch

The West Wing, seasons one to seven, All 4

Martin Sheen has recently been heard narrating More4’s documentary series about the Kennedys and played JFK in a 1983 mini-series, but of course the actor famously inhabited the Oval Office himself as fictional President Josiah Bartlet in Aaron Sorkin’s The West Wing. The show, which ran from 1999 to 2006, won a clutch of awards, including the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series each year from 2000 to 2003, and also starred Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford and Rob Lowe.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

A Star is Born, Amazon Prime Video

It was a brave choice for actor Bradley Cooper’s first foray behind the camera to take on a story already committed to celluloid three times, but he proves his mettle here and then some. Also taking one of the lead roles, he plays a superstar musician who encounters an aspiring singer (Lady Gaga) and an instant connection takes place. But as her star ascends, the booze and drugs have a crippling effect on him. Both leads are sensational, while the story is less baroque than the previously filmed versions – Cooper’s take is more concerned with highlighting an intense but tragic love story. And, boy, does it hit you.

Live sport

Champions League Football: Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2

7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2 Champions League Football: Sevilla v Chelsea 7.15pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 3

Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Paul O’Grady’s Great British Escape on TV tonight – he’s living the high life!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!