TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 28th April

Paul Hollywood leaves the Bake Off tent behind and heads to Japan, ITV shows us How to Keep Your Dog Happy at Home, and it's farewell Georgie in Our Girl.



How to Keep Your Dog Happy at Home, 8.30pm, ITV

This series is full of tips and tricks on how to keep our pooches fit, healthy and happy in lockdown. Tonight it looks at doggy fitness, as Ben Fogle explores dog yoga with his labrador Storm, while Gabby Logan and her family discover their boxer loves to jump to keep fit.

★★★ JL

Paul Hollywood Eats Japan, 9pm, C4

Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood is the latest chef to jet off somewhere (filmed pre-Coronavirus, of course), and he’s chosen Japan, where, as a bread-obsessed baker, he wonders if he’ll like a country that exists on rice and noodles. But it’s soon clear he adores it, from his first taste of sea eel spine in a tempura restaurant in Tokyo (‘like a Michelin-starred pork scratching’), to finding fabulous ‘anpan’ (red bean-paste-filled bread) in Tokyo’s oldest bakery. After visiting a museum dedicated to 3,000 varieties of pot noodles (yes, really), Paul embarks on a go-karting tour of themed restaurants in Tokyo, while dressed as a Ninja Turtle. It’s all as crazy as it sounds and ridiculous fun.

★★★★ RF

Our Girl, 9pm, BBC1

Tonight’s series finale marks the end of an era for Michelle Keegan, who is bowing out after four series as army medic Sergeant Georgie Lane. Back on active duty following her psych assessment, Georgie’s hell-bent on getting justice for her lost love Elvis by making sure that Taliban warlord Omar pays for his crimes. But will her efforts end in further tragedy? Michelle has put in a stellar performance during this series, particularly in the therapy scenes, where the harsh realities of how war can affect our troops were laid bare for all to see. Another series has yet to be confirmed – but the next leading lady is certainly going to have some very big (army) boots to fill…

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch

Feel Good, one series, All4



Canadian comic Mae Martin’s semi-autobiographical comedy series deals with serious issues – drug addiction, recovery and a toxic relationship with her mother, played by Friends’ Lisa Kudrow. But at its heart, it’s a love story between Mae and her new girlfriend George (Ghosts’ Charlotte Ritchie), plus it’s wonderfully witty.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Notorious, 7pm, Talking Pictures

Cary Grant enjoys one of his most complex, ambiguous roles as a US agent who manipulates wartime traitor’s daughter Ingrid Bergman (giving one of her most captivating performances) into marrying an ex-Nazi spy (a wonderfully subtle Claude Rains). Grant forces Bergman to go to Rio De Janeiro with him to smoke out a post-war plot against the US government, falling in love with her while putting her life in danger. This suspense classic is one of Hitchcock’s finest

Don’t miss Paul Hollywood Eats Japan on TV tonight, not least for his turtle outfit!

