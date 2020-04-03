TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 4th April

It's a big night for Casualty fans as Fenisha comes between Ethan and Will

Two Casualty hunks do battle over fair paramedic lady Fenisha. Plus: Mel B and Matt Lucas are at Mrs Brown’s and Twins, a cracking new Scandi-noir, gets its thrills into gear. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



All Round to Mrs Brown’s, 9.15pm, BBC1

Mrs Brown has got a way of activating even the most shy and retiring guest’s inner foghorn. So what happens when she’s paired up with Mel B, someone who loves to let rip? The results are actually a lot sweeter and less sweary than you might expect, and considering that Agnes opens her questions to the former Spice Girl with the line ‘I’ll tell you what I want, what I really really want…’ it could have gone either way. Also on twinkly form is Matt Lucas and his mum Diana. It wouldn’t be a Mrs Brown show without the Little Britain star also being subjected to a bit of joshing – enter Buster dressed as Lucas’s “yeh, but no but” alter ego Vicky Pollard. Rounding off a highly entertaining night are musicians Jax Jones and Raye. ★★★★ SM

Casualty, 7.25pm, BBC1

There are deliciously awkward scenes tonight when Ethan ambushes new paramedic Fenisha (Olivia D’Lima) into having coffee with him. Unknown to Ethan, best pal Will is dating Fenisha. Unknown to Will, Fenisha is the lady Ethan’s smitten with. Fenisha, meanwhile, is blissfully unaware that the two lads even know each other – just how big does she think the ED is? Chances are Ethan will be no match for the bedside manner of Will (aka the playboy of the ED) when all is revealed! Elsewhere, Marty’s shocked when he realises how intimately he knows a HIV-positive patient. And Dylan gives Faith a biscuit, which, for him, is practically a declaration of love… ★★★★ ER

Twin, from 9pm, BBC4

A new Norwegian drama stars Games of Thrones’ Kristofer Hivju as identical twins Erik and Adam. Erik is a surfer without money or responsibilities, while Adam is a successful businessman with a family. After 15 years apart, penniless Erik sets out to find Adam, which ultimately leads to a tragedy and a case of mistaken identity. This thrilling new addition to BBC4’s impressive roster of foreign-language dramas is beautifully shot and has a great cast. ★★★★★ JL

The Story of Ready Steady Go!, BBC iPlayer

Before Spotify, YouTube and streaming – before even pop radio such as Radio 1 – how did teenagers hear new music? From 1963 to 1966, Ready Steady Go! broadcast live on Friday teatime, originally from a studio in central London that was so tiny, the bands and the audience were literally toe-to-toe. This documentary looks at how RSG! changed music TV, from the chaotic way it was presented to its introduction of black American acts such as Otis Redding. If you enjoy watching the snippets here of performances by bands such as The Rolling Stones, The Who and The Animals, The Best of Ready Steady Go! is also available on iPlayer. ★★★★ JP

The Queen Mother’s Blitz, 9pm, Channel 5

Possibly the most famous quote ever attributed to the Queen Mother comes from the Second World War, when it was suggested that princesses Elizabeth and Margaret should escape London and be evacuated to Canada. “The children won’t go without me,” insisted the then Queen Elizabeth. “I won’t leave without the King. And the King will never leave.” This documentary looks at the way in which the Queen Mother’s words and actions became inspirational to many during the war – particularly after Buckingham Palace itself was bombed, leading to another much-quoted comment: “Now we can look the East End in the eye”. ★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Spooks, 10 series, BBC iPlayer



Some 18 years after this hit British spy drama made its debut, two things stand out: The high quality of the cast – including Matthew Macfadyen, Keeley Hawes, David Oyelowo, Jenny Agutter, Rupert Penry-Jones, Nicola Walker and Hermione Norris –and the lasting relevance of many of its national-security storylines.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

War for the Planet of the Apes, 9pm, C4

The rebooted Planet of the Apes trilogy reaches a rousing conclusion with a blockbuster adventure that combines spectacle, moral complexity and emotional depth. At war with Woody Harrelson’s human military commander, Colonel McCullough, ape leader Caesar (Andy Serkis) sets out on a vengeance-fuelled quest with a handful of comrades. As before, the apes occupy the moral high ground, and once again Serkis and his fellow ape-actors perform motion-capture marvels in their roles, adding pathos and poignancy to the often-thrilling action.

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



It’s got to be Casualty, featuring a heart problem no amount of medical intervention can fix

Happy viewing!